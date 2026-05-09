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Home / India / Modi says Suvendu deeply connected to people, wishes Bengal's first BJP CM fruitful tenure

Modi says Suvendu deeply connected to people, wishes Bengal's first BJP CM fruitful tenure

Adhikari took the oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP's central leadership and CMs of NDA-ruled states

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:29 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi, left, BJP MLAs Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul, and party leader Suvendu Adhikari, during the latter's swearing-in ceremony as party forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, saying that he was deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations.

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Adhikari took the oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

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In his message for Adhikari, Modi wished the first BJP Chief Minister of the state a "fruitful tenure".

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"Congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's chief minister. He has made a mark as a leader who remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters," Modi wrote on X after attending the event.

"My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," he wrote and posted with the message an image of Goddess Durga and another of him congratulating Adhikari on the stage.

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