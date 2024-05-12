Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 11

A day after being released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed opposition INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre on June 4 and added PM Narendra Modi was garnering votes for “confidant” Amit Shah, not himself, seeking to suggest he would hand over the country’s reins to the Home Minister once he turned 75. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said: “Since my release from jail in the past 20 hours, I’ve consulted experts, psephologists and public, and it’s become apparent the BJP won’t form the government.”

“INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4 and AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi. Our Lieutenant-Governor will be from Delhi, not Gujarat,” he said as he kicked off his campaign following relief from the Supreme Court in the excise scam case with a roadshow in the presence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Targeting PM Modi, Kejriwal said: “These people ask the INDIA bloc about our PM candidate. The BJP should tell who their PM will be? Modi is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He framed the rule that leaders should retire once they turn 75. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan... ended their political careers. Modi will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Shah the PM. Then who will fulfil Modi’s guarantees?”

Claiming that PM Modi was on a “dangerous” mission of taking India towards a “one nation, one leader” scenario, by putting all opposition leaders into jail and prematurely ending the careers of promising BJP leaders, the Delhi CM said: “I am begging 140 crore Indians for support to fight PM Modi’s dictatorship.”

If the BJP was voted back to power, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath would be changed in the next two months and his political career would be ended, on the lines of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh, he claimed.

The Delhi CM cautioned that if the BJP were to prevail on June 4, it could lead to imprisonment of all opposition leaders.

AAP will be part of govt at Centre You can’t win poll by arresting Oppn leaders… AAP will be part of govt that will be formed at the Centre on June 4. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab chief minister

