 Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail

Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail

‘PM to impose dictatorship, jail all Opposition leaders’

Modi seeking votes for Shah, will quit at 75: Kejri hits campaign trail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 11

A day after being released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed opposition INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre on June 4 and added PM Narendra Modi was garnering votes for “confidant” Amit Shah, not himself, seeking to suggest he would hand over the country’s reins to the Home Minister once he turned 75. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said: “Since my release from jail in the past 20 hours, I’ve consulted experts, psephologists and public, and it’s become apparent the BJP won’t form the government.”

“INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4 and AAP will be part of the government at the Centre. We will get full statehood for Delhi. Our Lieutenant-Governor will be from Delhi, not Gujarat,” he said as he kicked off his campaign following relief from the Supreme Court in the excise scam case with a roadshow in the presence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Targeting PM Modi, Kejriwal said: “These people ask the INDIA bloc about our PM candidate. The BJP should tell who their PM will be? Modi is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He framed the rule that leaders should retire once they turn 75. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan... ended their political careers. Modi will retire next year. He is seeking votes to make Shah the PM. Then who will fulfil Modi’s guarantees?”

Claiming that PM Modi was on a “dangerous” mission of taking India towards a “one nation, one leader” scenario, by putting all opposition leaders into jail and prematurely ending the careers of promising BJP leaders, the Delhi CM said: “I am begging 140 crore Indians for support to fight PM Modi’s dictatorship.”

If the BJP was voted back to power, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath would be changed in the next two months and his political career would be ended, on the lines of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh, he claimed.

The Delhi CM cautioned that if the BJP were to prevail on June 4, it could lead to imprisonment of all opposition leaders.

AAP will be part of govt at Centre

You can’t win poll by arresting Oppn leaders… AAP will be part of govt that will be formed at the Centre on June 4. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab chief minister

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #INDIA bloc #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

2
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

3
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

4
Features

Women in rich countries are having fewer kids, or none at all. What's going on

5
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls

7
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

8
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

9
Trending

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

10
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Sikh face Satinder Singh to lead BJP’s Colony Campaigns

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar