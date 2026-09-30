'Modi-Shah real masters behind vote chori': Kharge, INDIA bloc announces Nov 1 mega rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being the 'real masters' behind what the Opposition calls 'vote chori', as the 19-party INDIA bloc announced a three-stage agitation against the Election Commission and laid down a six-point programme on electoral reforms.

The Opposition parties will hold district-level 'Save Democracy' marches and demonstrations from October 2 to 8, followed by a march by all Opposition MPs to the Election Commission on October 6 and a major rally in Delhi on November 1, Kharge announced after the INDIA bloc meeting and while addressing a press conference.

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Kharge, flanked by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, said the alliance had collectively decided to 'fight against the killing of democracy'.

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He said the October 6 march was originally planned for Wednesday, but the Opposition decided to bring all its MPs together for the mobilisation. The district-level protests will be held outside the offices of district magistrates.

"The November 1 Delhi rally will be the biggest mobilisation announced so far as the Opposition seeks to turn its allegations over electoral rolls, SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission into a wider public campaign," said Kharge.

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Kharge alleged that the ECI was being used as a 'kathputli' (puppet), while Modi and Shah were the 'real masters' behind the alleged vote theft.

He said that several suggestions had been made by Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other INDIA bloc leaders and the campaign would involve people, youth, NGOs and organisations committed to unity and democracy.

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said there had been a 'kaafi acha charcha' at the meeting, with 'vote ki chori' emerging as the central issue.

He said there was a common view among the parties that Modi, Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar had attacked the voting system. “Hum chup nahi rahenge. We want to make sure that people involved are going to get punished,” Rahul said.

He said there was also a feeling in the meeting that the Opposition had succeeded in taking its allegation that elections had been stolen to the people. Rahul said the Opposition was the 'collective defender of the Constitution' and expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would bring about “serious changes in the country” over the coming months.

Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc was united and warned that the agitation would intensify if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was not removed.

“India alliance is together,” Banerjee said, alleging that the public was bearing the brunt of what she described as a 'big scam'. She alleged that the BJP had won the election in Bengal through 'forgery' and accused it of 'looting' the state.

Calling Gyanesh Kumar a 'chor' and 'daku', Banerjee demanded his immediate resignation. “Our forceful demand is Gyanesh Kumar agar nahi remove hua toh andolan bohat bade level pe jayega,” she said.

Banerjee also questioned the functioning of EVMs and alleged that they had been 'burnt' and that new software had been developed, claiming this had put the entire electoral system at risk.

Kharge said 100 per cent of INDIA bloc members had supported a return to ballot papers. “100 per cent INDIA bloc ke members ne kaha hai ballot papers ka use ho,” he said.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Kharge had set out the six key demands around which the INDIA bloc intends to build its campaign. First, the alliance wants the pre-SIR electoral roll to be used for future elections, along with complete transparency in every electoral-roll revision. This should include constituency-wise and booth-wise information on additions, deletions and corrections, Kharge said. Second, no legitimate voter should be removed without due notice, reasons and an effective appeal mechanism.

Third, eligible voters must be protected from exclusion caused by administrative failures, inadequate documentation or lack of awareness. Fourth, the Opposition wants voting through ballot papers instead of EVMs, saying this is necessary to restore faith and confidence in the electoral process.

Fifth, registration for young and first-time voters should be simple and accessible. Kharge alleged that changes in Form 6 had created unnecessary barriers for youngsters seeking to enroll. Sixth, the bloc wants institutional accountability and an Election Commission that commands confidence across the political spectrum.

The 19 parties at the meeting were the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, CPI(M), CPI, National Conference, PDP, JMM, CPI(ML), IUML, Kerala Congress (M), MDMK, VCK, RSP, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and All India Forward Bloc.