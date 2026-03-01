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Home / India / Modi speaks to Kuwait Crown Prince on W Asia tensions, Hormuz security

Modi speaks to Kuwait Crown Prince on W Asia tensions, Hormuz security

US envoy Gor meets NSA Doval in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:08 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, exchanging views on the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and underscoring the need for sustained diplomatic engagement to ensure regional stability.

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During the conversation, Modi conveyed greetings on the upcoming Eid and expressed concern over recent developments in the region.

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He reiterated India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while stressing that ensuring safe and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains a key priority.

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Both leaders agreed that dialogue and diplomacy were essential to de-escalate tensions and restore peace. The Prime Minister also thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its continued support towards the safety and welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait.

This is the second interaction between the two leaders this month. On March 3, Modi had conveyed India’s solidarity with Kuwait and emphasised the importance of diplomatic channels in addressing the crisis.

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Meanwhile, in New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss key security and geopolitical challenges.

The US envoy described the meeting as “extremely fruitful”, noting that both sides reviewed critical issues and reaffirmed the steady advancement of strategic cooperation between India and the US amid a volatile regional environment.

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