In the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK and Maldives visits, the ruling BJP on Friday marked an important milestone, one of their leaders surpassing the late Indira Gandhi as India's second-longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi will complete 4,078 consecutive days in office on Friday as per Parliament records, officially becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing Indira Gandhi (4,077 days from 1966 to 1977).

Taking to X, top BJP leaders hailed the "historic occasion." BJP said this stint of Modi marks a single, uninterrupted tenure as Prime Minister — a rare and remarkable achievement in Indian democracy. "But this is just one milestone in PM Modi’s nearly 24-year journey as the head of a democratically elected government at the state and central level.

He has had other records as the first and only Prime Minister born after India’s independence, the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, the longest-serving PM from a non-Hindi-speaking state, the longest-serving head of an elected government (state + centre) among all PMs, the first and only non-Congress PM to complete two full terms, the first and only non-Congress PM to be re-elected twice, the first and only non-Congress leader to win a Lok Sabha majority on his own, the first sitting PM since Indira Gandhi (1971) to be re-elected with a majority, the only PM other than Nehru to win three consecutive national elections, and the only leader in India to win six consecutive elections as party leader: 2002 Gujarat, 2007 Gujarat, 2012 Gujarat, 2014 Lok Sabha, 2019 Lok Sabha, 2024 Lok Sabha," said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Top ministers said this journey of Modi has been "defined by stability, consistency, and public trust and is truly of historic proportions." Meanwhile, the PM landed in Male, Maldives today to a warm welcome by President Muizzu, the Foreign Minister, the Defence Minister, the Finance Minister, and the Minister of Homeland Security.

Modi will be the guest of honor at Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations during the two-day visit. This is Modi's first state visit to Maldives under President Mohamed Muizzu.