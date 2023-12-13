PM Narendra Modi takes 'Money Heist' jibe at Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched his sharpest attack in recent times on the Congress saying there was no need or fiction “Money Heist” with Congress’ real-time corruption continuing.

“In India, who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” PM posted on X quoting a video which the BJP earlier circulated on the social media platform showing wads of cash being seized from the premises being linked to three-term Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu.

‘Money Heist’ is a riveting Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina.

