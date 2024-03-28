PM Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s UP campaign at Meerut rally

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, March 27

The ruling BJP has come out with its campaign strategy in western Uttar Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to flag off the party’s campaign in the state on March 30 with a rally in Meerut.

Modi will address a gathering for party candidate Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial Ramayan, reminding the people about the BJP fulfilling its key poll promise of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the crusade in western UP with the inaugural event of the campaign slated to unfold in Meerut on March 27. The campaign will also see the active participation of the BJP top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, both of whom will address three public meetings each in western UP.

Shah will visit western UP in the first week of April. Party workers’ meetings will be organised from March 27 to March 31.

