Modi to witness Navy drill at sea tomorrow

New Delhi, December 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg Maharashtra on December 4, that is Navy Day.
Sources said an aircraft carrier will be a part of demonstration. Navy day is celebrated to mark attack by Indian Navy at Karachi harbour on December 4, 1971.
Celebrations at Sindhudurg pays homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose seal inspired the new Naval Ensign which was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Every year, on the occasion of Navy Day, there is a tradition of organising ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces. These ‘Operational Demonstrations’ provide an opportunity to the people to witness various facets of multi-domain operations undertaken by the Indian Navy.
