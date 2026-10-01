Modi, Trump review ties amid trade frictions, terror concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in their first conversation since Washington enacted legislation allowing tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue certain trade with Russia. The call came at a time when India-US ties are facing fresh strains over trade and New Delhi’s concerns about cross-border terrorism.

The conversation also followed remarks by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar a day earlier that a “lack of understanding, appreciation or empathy” in the US towards India’s concerns over cross-border terrorism had adversely affected bilateral relations. He also identified trade negotiations as another issue that had created “bumps” in the relationship.

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Modi, however, made no direct reference to either issue in his account of the conversation.

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“Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas,” Modi said in a post on X.

According to Modi, the two leaders reviewed cooperation across a range of sectors and agreed to maintain close engagement to advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

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The call comes as Washington’s new sanctions legislation has added another layer of uncertainty to the bilateral economic relationship. The law gives the US President authority to impose steep tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, and India is among the countries closely assessing its implications for energy security and trade.

Trade has already emerged as a significant source of friction between the two sides. Speaking at an Asia Society programme in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar said India hoped the relationship would continue on an “upward trajectory” but needed to remain realistic about the challenges confronting the partnership.

Addressing terrorism, Jaishankar said India had faced terrorism from a neighbouring country for decades as part of what he described as a deliberate policy. If an issue of such importance to India was not sufficiently understood or appreciated by a partner, he said, “there is an impact” on the relationship.

Despite these differences, Modi and Trump agreed to remain closely engaged and continue advancing the broader strategic partnership.

The conversation comes at a sensitive moment in India-US relations, with trade, energy and security concerns posing challenges even as both sides seek to deepen cooperation in defence, critical technologies and other strategic areas.

Reacting to the Modi-Trump call, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the PM had raised several issues that, he said, were of concern to Indians. He asked whether the PM had conveyed India’s concerns over the US targeting India for its purchase of Russian oil and its economic ties with Iran.

He also asked whether Modi had raised concerns over US visa policies affecting Indian professionals and students.