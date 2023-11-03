Modi, UAE Prez discuss situation in West Asia; share 'deep concerns' over terrorism, civilian deaths

New Delhi, November 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the situation in West Asia with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and said they shared deep concerns over terrorism, the deteriorating security scenario and the loss of civilian lives in the region.
In a post on X, Modi said they agreed on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest.
The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a PMO statement added.
"Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives," Modi said.
"We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone's interest," Modi added.
Israel is engaged in a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, which carried out attacks on several Israeli cities on October 7.
