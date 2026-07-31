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Home / India / Modi, UK PM Burnham hold talks, pledge closer cooperation

Modi, UK PM Burnham hold talks, pledge closer cooperation

A key focus of the discussion was the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which recently entered into force

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:41 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with the newly elected British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, congratulating him on assuming office as the two leaders agreed to deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fully leverage the recently operationalised bilateral trade agreement.

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According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi conveyed his best wishes to Burnham for a successful tenure and reaffirmed India’s commitment to taking bilateral ties “to new heights”.

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During the conversation, the two leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, including technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people exchanges, in line with the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap.

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A key focus of the discussion was the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which recently entered into force. The leaders welcomed the milestone and reaffirmed their commitment to fully harnessing its trade and investment potential to boost economic growth and create opportunities in both countries.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and London on international issues.

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The conversation marked the first interaction between Modi and Burnham since the latter assumed office as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, signalling both sides’ intent to maintain momentum in one of India’s most significant strategic partnerships. The two leaders agreed to remain in regular contact.

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