Home / India / Modi unveils 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Modi unveils 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Path to 'Viksit Bharat' goes through unity of people, says the Prime Minister

PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 07:38 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
The bronze statue of Lord Ram during its unveiling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations, in South Goa. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the path to Viksit Bharat “goes through people's unity”, adding that “India today is experiencing a cultural renaissance”.

“When the society unites, when each sector stands together, then the country makes a big leap,” Modi said, addressing a gathering after unveiling a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in Goa, as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations.

“Today, India is experiencing a cultural renaissance. The restoration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the extensive renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and the expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain all exemplify the nation's renewed awareness and vigorous revival of its spiritual heritage,” Modi said.

Despite several difficult situations, Goa has not only maintained its original culture but also revived it with the passage of time, he said.

There were times when Goa's temples and local traditions had to face crises as pressure was exerted on language and cultural identity, but these circumstances could not weaken the soul of society; rather, they made it even more resolute, Modi said.

“This is Goa's unique characteristic: that its culture has preserved its original form in every change and has also been revitalized with time,” he said.

Lauding the mutt, Modi said that over the past 550 years, this institution has endured “countless cyclones” of time.

“Eras changed, periods changed, many transformations occurred in the country and society, but amidst changing eras and challenges, the mutt did not lose its direction; rather, it emerged as a centre that provides direction to people, and this is its greatest identity,” Modi said.

Modi, who also inaugurated a theme park based on Ramayana, said the new additions will become permanent centres of meditation, inspiration, and devotion for the coming generations.

“Being in the company of sadhus and saints is a spiritual experience,” Modi said. Modi also visited the temple in the mutt, located in Partagali, South Goa.

Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, made Lord Ram's statue, Goa Public Works Department minister Digambar Kamat said, adding that it was the world's tallest statue of Lord Ram.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt is among India's oldest monastic institutions, known for its spiritual, cultural, and social contributions and holds a prominent place in the Saraswat community.

