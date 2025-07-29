Modi used armed forces to protect his image after Pahalgam: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a blistering attack accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Armed Forces to safeguard his own image rather than to serve strategic national interests.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor, Gandhi questioned the intent behind the government’s post-Pahalgam response, Operation Sindoor, and alleged that political considerations were placed above military objectives.

"Yesterday, Rajnath Singh ji said Operation Sindoor began at 1.05 am and lasted 22 minutes. The most shocking revelation was that at 1.35 am, India called Pakistan to inform them that we had hit only non-military targets and did not wish for any escalation," Gandhi said, quoting the Defence Minister's remarks.

According to Gandhi, this amounted to an immediate surrender of "political will" and argued that by conveying to Pakistan that military infrastructure would not be targeted, the Indian government compromised the country's strategic advantage and placed restrictions on the Air Force's freedom of operation.

"The DGMO of India was told by the Government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor... You directly told Pakistan your political will. That you do not wish to fight...Meaning the government of India informed the government of Pakistan that we have no political will, we don’t want to fight, we have just done this action. Immediate surrender in 30 minutes," Gandhi said.

The LoP cited remarks by India's defence attaché in Indonesia who reportedly corroborated that aircraft losses occurred due to constraints given by the political leadership, and accused the Modi government of sending Indian pilots into hostile territory after asking them not to attack their military installations.

Taking his attack further, Gandhi referred to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan’s comment that tactical errors had been corrected in follow-up strikes. "I want to tell CDS Anil Chauhan ji that you made no tactical mistake. The Indian Air Force did not make any mistake. The only mistake was that the political leadership sent them into battle with one hand tied behind their backs," he added.

The Congress leader alleged that the sole purpose of the retaliatory strikes was to shield PM Modi from criticism following the Pahalgam attack. “The Prime Minister had the blood of the Pahalgam victims on his hands. The goal of this exercise (Operation Sindoor) was to make sure that he use the air force to protect his image,” he claimed.

Gandhi also brought up US President Donald Trump’s past assertions that he helped prevent escalation and brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. "Trump has said 29 times that he made the ceasefire happen. If he’s lying, then PM Modi should have the courage to stand here and say Trump is a liar. If he has the courage like Indira Gandhi, let him say here that Donald Trump is a liar, that you did not make the ceasefire, and that we did not lose any planes."

Warning of the risks of politicising the military, Gandhi said: "It is dangerous for India when the Prime Minister uses the armed forces for his image. You want to unleash a tiger, don’t put a leash on it. If you truly want to fight, then fight to win."

The LoP brought up the issue of Pakistan Field Marshal Asif Munir being invited to lunch by US President Trump.

"The man behind Pahalgam is a Pakistani general called General Munir. Mr Trump is breaking all protocols and is inviting the man who has done terrorism in India to have lunch with him. Why hasn't the Prime Minister said anything. Why did he [Modi] not say how dare Trump invite Munir to his office," Gandhi said angrily and punched the table in frustration to which even Speaker Om Birla pointed out.

Gandhi also launched a scathing attack at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for “failing” India's foreign policy and “claiming” that India has deterred Pakistan.