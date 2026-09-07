Modi using new labels to hide failures: Kharge on naraaz foofa jibe

Kharge’s remarks followed the PM’s visit to Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on the institute’s centenary celebrations on Teachers’ Day. During his speech, Modi referred to his critics as “angry uncles” (“naraaz phuphas”) who opposed government initiatives.

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Kharge said the visit, which could have been an opportunity to discuss education, employment and youth welfare, was instead used for political campaigning.

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He accused the PM of employing political labels to avoid accountability and suppress critical questions. He added that assigning derogatory adjectives to the Opposition had become a common tactic to divert attention from governance shortcomings.

“PM Modi, you visited SRCC at Delhi University yesterday. It was an opportunity for dialogue on the country’s youth, education and their future. But alas, instead of facing the youth’s questions, the speech turned into yet another political campaign,” Kharge said in a post on X.

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The Congress leader criticised Modi’s approach, saying, “… giving the Opposition a new adjective every year to suppress questions, so that their own failures remain hidden. Naraz foofa, dimaagi Naxal, urban Naxal, Khan Market gang, Andolanjeevi, Parjeevi (parasite). Adjectives keep changing, but the Modi government’s anti-people policies do not change.”

Kharge outlined the challenges facing the youth, citing rising unemployment, prolonged government recruitment delays, examination paper leaks, expensive education, reduced scholarship opportunities and increasing pressure on university autonomy.

“Outreach is only needed when you become out of reach. The PM showed his ‘report card’. The country’s youth is also standing up with its report card, which includes – unemployment, government recruitments stuck for years, students troubled by paper leaks, increasingly expensive education, dwindling scholarship opportunities and growing pressure on the autonomy of universities. Listen to #ChhatronKiGoonj, solutions won’t come from beating around the bush,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Nitin Nabin took a jibe at the Congress, using the 'angry uncles’ epithet. In a video, Nabin said that even though the nation was progressing and doing well in various fields, the Opposition always remained angry and dissatisfied.

“However, despite the negative attitude of the Opposition, the nation’s march towards achieving the aim of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will not stop,” Nabin said in the video.

He compared the Congress with certain class of people found in society who are perpetually angry with everything under the sun just like ‘naraaz phuphas’ or ‘angry uncles’.