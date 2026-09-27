Modi, Yogi meet as UP gears up for Rajya Sabha, Legislative Council polls

PM Narendra Modi's more than hour-long meeting with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Delhi on Saturday came at a politically consequential point for the state, with the October 16 Rajya Sabha election and October 23 MLC polls forming the first electoral checkpoints before the 2027 Assembly battle.

The timing matters because the Election Commission has scheduled voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from UP on October 16, followed a week later by elections to 11 Legislative Council seats from teachers' and graduates' constituencies.

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The Modi-Yogi meeting puts the spotlight not merely on the immediate Upper House numbers, but also on how the BJP intends to use these contests to test its candidate selection, caste and regional balancing, alliance management and booth-level organisation.

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The BJP currently holds eight of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats going to polls, while the SP and BSP hold one each. Based on the present Assembly arithmetic, the BJP-led alliance is positioned to retain a large share of the seats, although the final contest will depend on candidate choices and voting dynamics.

The RS contest is an MLA-driven election, while the MLC polls will directly test the BJP's reach among specific voter groups. The back-to-back contests give the party two different tests within days.

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The Modi-Yogi engagement brings government delivery, party organisation and the 2027 electoral roadmap into the same frame.

In the election for these 10 Rajya Sabha seats, members will be elected by UP MLAs through proportional representation using the single transferable vote. With 397 effective MLAs at present, the first-preference formula means a candidate needs 37 votes to secure one seat. In simple terms, 37 votes are needed for one seat, 74 for two, and to win all 10 seats, a party would need 370 MLAs to vote in its favour.

The BJP has 256 MLAs in the UP Assembly and, with its NDA allies, the tally reaches 289, giving the alliance a strong mathematical base for seven seats and a route towards an eighth, depending on the final distribution of votes and candidates. The SP has 101 MLAs and Congress has two, giving the Opposition bloc 103 votes, enough for two seats. The remaining arithmetic is where the BSP’s fate becomes politically significant, as it cannot reach the 37-vote threshold on its own, with its count standing at zero in the UP Assembly.