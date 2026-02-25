DT
Home / India / Modi’s Israel connection: A 20-year journey of strengthening ties

Modi’s Israel connection: A 20-year journey of strengthening ties

His first visit to the Middle Eastern country was in 2017, and now his second visit in 2026 aims to further strengthen the bilateral ties

Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:16 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
PM Modi and (R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagement with Israel dates back to 2006 when he visited the nation as part of a study tour as the chief minister of Gujarat. His first visit to the Middle Eastern country was in 2017, and now his second visit in 2026 aims to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Modi had travelled to Agritech-2006, Israel’s premier international agricultural technology exhibition, as part of an Indian delegation that included chief ministers and senior officials representing India’s agricultural sector.

He presented Gujarat’s agricultural vision at Israel-India Business Forum under the slogan “Per Drop More Crop”, the first time he publicly articulated this phrase, which would go on to become the official motto of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, India’s national micro-irrigation scheme.

The internal Gujarat delegation report records the presentation received “maximum applause and appreciation”. “More Crop Per Drop” was the founding principle of Israel’s own farming system.

The delegation had also visited kibbutzim — Israel’s unique communal agricultural settlements — where land, labour, and resources are collectively owned and managed; Volcani Centre (Israel’s premier agricultural research institute); water management facilities, and operational water treatment plants where recycled wastewater was being used directly in agriculture.

Modi sat down with Netafim, already partnered with a Gujarat government subsidiary, with specific proposals like drip irrigation for Gujarat’s drought-prone districts and Netafim’s potential role in the Narmada canal water network.

On July 4, 2017, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to undertake a bilateral visit to Israel. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accompanied him throughout the 49-hour visit.

He also visited the home of Israel’s founding Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in Sde Boker and travelled to Haifa to honour Indian soldiers who fought in World War I, laying wreaths at the Haifa military cemetery alongside Netanyahu.

