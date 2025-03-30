Modi’s visit to RSS headquarters and its significance    

Over the past few days there has been a significant buzz over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nagpur, especially his “first visit as PM to Sangh headquarters in Reshimbagh” to pay homage to founding fathers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh—the ruling BJP’s ideological fountainhead.

Posting details of the visit to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the PMO said he would have ‘darshan’ at Smruti Mandir and then visit Deekshabhoomi.

He will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, address a public gathering and inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited before leaving for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Importance of visit

The PM’s visit to the RSS headquarters assumes importance in many ways. It comes at a time when the BJP is in the process of selecting its new president to replace JP Nadda. Also, the RSS and its political arm (BJP) are said to be not on the best of terms. As the BJP and RSS try to put to rest all speculation, the visit assumes importance.

The visit also coincides with the Sangh’s Pratipada programme which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and preparations of the RSS centenary year celebrations on Vijayadashmi in October.

This will be the first time PM Modi will share the stage with sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat after the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the 2024 general election.

Also, this will be his first visit to the Sangh headquarters as PM.

Since the saffron party's below-expectation performance in the 2024 general election, speculation has been rife about the differences between the BJP and RSS.

In fact, the party’s performance was attributed to the Sangh cadres keeping away from 'prachar'. However, for assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the RSS is said to have supported BJP wholeheartedly, resulting in its victory in the two key states.

Of late, the PM has been all praise for the RSS, as was also seen in his interview with American podcastar Lex Friedman.

Nothing political about it

The PM’s visit is being seen as an attempt to reduce tensions between the BJP and RSS leaders. However, RSS leaders say “the Sangh does not interfere with politics or the BJP's affairs and gives help or advice only when asked”.