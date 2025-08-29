‘Modi’s war’: Trump aide Navarro blames India for Ukraine conflict

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has ignited a controversy by referring to the Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war” and directly linking India’s purchase of Russian oil to Moscow’s battlefield gains and the increasing financial burden on US taxpayers.

In an interview with a US TV news channel, Navarro combined praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sharp criticism of India’s policies. “Modi is a great leader. This is a mature democracy with intelligent people running it. And yet, they look us bald-faced in the eye and deny they have the highest tariffs in the world, when in fact they do,” Navarro said.

He argued that American citizens were effectively subsidising India’s choices. “When India buys discounted Russian oil, refines it and sells it at a premium, the profits help fund Russia’s war machine, which kills more Ukrainians. Then Ukraine turns to us and Europe for more money. So everybody in America loses -- consumers, businesses, workers and taxpayers most of all -- because we end up funding Modi’s war,” Navarro claimed.

As a proposed solution, Navarro suggested the US could reduce tariffs on Indian goods by 25 per cent if India stopped importing Russian crude. He insisted that India’s current path ultimately strengthened Moscow, saying, “The road to peace runs in part through New Delhi.”

These remarks come at a low point in India-US relations. Washington recently doubled tariffs on certain Indian exports to 50 per cent, citing trade imbalances and India’s energy ties with Russia. Planned trade negotiations have stalled as both sides adopt firmer positions.

Indian officials have consistently defended their energy imports from Russia as a matter of affordability and national interest. New Delhi has also pointed out that the US and Europe continue to purchase Russian-linked commodities, which weakens their moral opposition to India’s purchases.