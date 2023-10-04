MoE draft guidelines on suicide to focus on 'vulnerable' students

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 3

The Union Ministry of Education has framed draft guidelines under the banner “Every Child Matters” to prevent student suicides in schools. The guidelines prioritise the establishment of wellness teams within schools to identify students displaying warning signs and those at risk of self-harm to offer them crucial support.

These comprehensive guidelines come at a crucial time, given the record number of student suicides in 2023, particularly among those preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams in Kota.

“UMMEED” (Understand, Motivate, Manage, Empathise, Empower, Develop) guidelines emphasise the formation of school wellness teams (SWT), led by the school principal, consisting of members trained to handle crisis situations. When any of the stakeholders identifies a student with warning signs, they are to report it to the SWT for immediate action.

The draft also emphasises the need for collaboration between schools, parents, and the community to create a supportive environment and reduce the stigma surrounding suicidal behaviour. It advocates discarding harmful notions, such as comparing students with their peers, perceiving failure as permanent and solely measuring success based on academic performance.

The guidelines have also suggested measures like securing empty classrooms, improving lighting in dark areas, and maintaining garden spaces to enhance the overall school environment.

Recognising that students face various transitions during their school life which can cause extreme stress, the draft calls for the capacity-building of all stakeholders, including teachers, school staff, students, and families. It also includes promoting peer support, organising stress-relief activities, and integrating mental well-being into school functioning.

To ensure an effective response in crisis situations, the draft recommends ongoing reviews of the SWT’s effectiveness and regular reconstitution based on available resources.

School wellness teams, societal help

The draft guidelines also emphasise setting up wellness teams and nurturing partnerships between schools, parents and the community, fostering societal support as a critical strategy for preventing suicides and reducing the stigma associated with suicidal behaviour.