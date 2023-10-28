Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine Hiranandani

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 27

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written to Vinod Kumar Sonkar, Chairman, Lok Sabha Committee on Ethics, to allow her to cross-examine Dubai-based Indian businessman Darshan Hiranandani who had submitted an affidavit claiming that he had given expensive gifts to her.

Hiranandani should also be summoned and asked to depose before the committee, said the TMC MP.

TMC MP Objects to recording of proof The TMC MP took exception to the ethics committee’s step of recording oral evidence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai before she was asked to give her version.

In the letter, Moitra wrote that Hiranandani’s affidavit, available in the public domain, was extremely scant on detail and provided no actual inventory of what he had allegedly gifted her. “Given the seriousness of the allegations and in keeping with the principles of natural justice, it is imperative that I am allowed to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani,” she said.

It is also imperative that Hiranandani appeared before the committee and provided a detailed verified list of the gifts and favours he allegedly provided to her, she wrote.

On Thursday, the committee, after recording oral evidence from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, decided to ask Moitra to appear before it on October 31 to answer the charges against her.

In a complaint to Speaker Om Birla on October 15, Dubey cited documents shared by Dehadrai to allege that the advocate, once close to Moitra before having a fallout, had shared “irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged” between her and Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Birla had referred the matter to the Committee on Ethics.

While acknowledging the receipt of the letter sent to her by the committee for appearing on October 31, Moitra wrote she had multiple Durga Puja-related engagements in her constituency in West Bengal during the October 30-November 4 period. She was ready to appear before the committee after November 5, she wrote.

Reacting to Moitra’s request to be allowed to cross-examine Hiranandani, Dubey pointed out that witnesses were protected from “court-kachehri’ (legal proceedings).

