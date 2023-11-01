TMC MP Mahua Moitra to appear before Lok Sabha ethics panel tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

TMC MP Mahua Moitra today said she would appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 in the cash-for-query case, but asserted that she should be allowed to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani, from whom she is accused of taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament.

Moitra has been at the centre of a political storm after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging she took bribes from Hiranandani to target the Adani Group. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court was informed today that Moitra wanted to remove media houses from the array of parties in her defamation suit in connection with the cash-for-query row. Moitra had filed the case against Dubey, SC lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and several media houses over “false” corruption claims that she took bribes to ask questions in Parliament.

During the hearing today, Moitra’s counsel told the court that it wished to drop defendants, including media houses and intermediaries from an array of parties.

