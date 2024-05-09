Molestation case: Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to common people

Kolkata, May 9
In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan levelling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to common people.
Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from around 5.30 pm of May 2 were shown to a few people at the Central Marble Hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan.
A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor’s house on April 24 and May 2.
Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring “politician” Mamata Banerjee and “her” police.
In the over an hour-long footage, the woman, dressed in blue jeans and top, was seen going to the police outpost, with a large number of policemen deployed on Raj Bhavan premises for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi had on May 2 stayed the night at Raj Bhavan, before addressing three political rallies in West Bengal on May 3.
A Raj Bhavan official said, “At least 92 people mailed or called us up, expressing their willingness to see the CCTV footage. However, only a few turned up. The intention was to let people judge the incident.”
One of the visitors, who identified himself as Professor Tushar Kanti Mukherjee, said he saw the footage and could not find any abnormality in the behaviour of the woman.
