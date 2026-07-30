Money laundering case: ED conducts searches at 16 locations across Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad & Mumbai

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations across Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Mumbai in connection with money laundering investigation related to terror funding of Coimbatore bomb blast incident of 2022.

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ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the NIA, in connection with the suicide bomb explosion that occurred in 2022 near Sangameshwarar Temple, Coimbatore.

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The attack was carried out by Jamesha Mubeen (suicide bomber) and others as an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack using a modified Maruti car loaded with explosive substances.

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To fund their terror activities, the accused carried out two prominent methods firstly they run a fake Covid-19 vaccine certificate scam during Covid period, where funds were generated from people who wanted fake vaccine certificate without actual vaccination.

Secondly, through donations/fraudulent investments in Kovai Arabic College which was deeply involved in radicalisation of youths.

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Investigation further revealed that 12 accused persons in the bomb blast case, including Jamesha Mubeen (suicide bomber), had attended sessions of Kovai Arabic College through online or offline modes.

They were mentored by one Jameel Basha promoter of Kovai Arabic College, after which they got indoctrinated in Salafi-Jihadi ideology and conspired to commit the terror attack in support of the proscribed terror organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).