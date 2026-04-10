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Home / India / Money laundering case: SC regularises interim bail of Gujarat journalist Mahesh Langa

Money laundering case: SC regularises interim bail of Gujarat journalist Mahesh Langa

A Bench directed Langa and his counsel in the trial court to extend 'full cooperation to the special court'

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Friday confirmed its December 15, 2025, order granting interim bail to Gujarat-based journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case linked to a matter involving an alleged financial fraud lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Ahmedabad.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant confirmed Langa’s bail taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, that the observations made in the bail order shall not be construed as remarks on merits of the case.

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“The petitioner will furnish the bail bonds to the satisfaction of the designated special court under the PMLA. The special court is directed to take up the case on a day-to-day basis for consideration of charge and if charge is framed, recording the statements of all the nine witnesses,” it ordered.

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It directed Langa and his counsel in the trial court to extend “full cooperation to the special court”, saying “no adjournment shall be sought or permitted on the ground that quashing proceedings are separately pending before the high court”.

SC stays criminal proceedings against priest who claimed Christianity only true religion

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A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government Reverend Father Vineet Vincent Pereira’s petition challenging the Allahabad High Court’s March 18 order on his plea seeking quashing criminal proceedings against him.

The order came after senior advocate Siddharth Dave submitted on behalf of the priest that police invoked section 295A of the IPC dealing with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings against Pereira for his alleged claim about Christianity being the only true religion.

"You concentrate on the profession. You should approach the authorities, make them wiser on certain issues instead of rushing to the court," the CJI told Gupta.

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