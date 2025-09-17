Monsoon begins to retreat from Punjab, Haryana

Amid forecasts of light to moderate rain over parts of northwestern India in the coming days, the southwest monsoon began its withdrawal from Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with rains receding from the southwestern districts of Fazilka, Muktsar and Bathinda in Punjab, and Sirsa in Haryana.

“The line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon now passes through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa and Bhuj,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its September 16 bulletin. The monsoon is expected to withdraw completely from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh by September 25.

This year, the retreat of the monsoon began on September 14–15 from western Rajasthan — the region that also marks the final phase of its advance.

Overall rainfall during the season was 7 per cent above the long-period average (LPA) across the country, with northwest India recording significantly above-normal precipitation. The surplus led to unprecedented inflows in major dams and widespread flooding in several downstream areas.

From June 1 till the morning of September 16, Punjab received 618.0 mm of rain against the LPA of 413.3 mm for this period, accounting for a surplus of 50 per cent, according to the IMD.

Haryana has witnessed a surplus of 39 per cent, receiving 565.1 mm of rain against the LPA of 405.7 mm, while Himachal Pradesh has recorded a surplus of 46 per cent, receiving 1,010.9 mm against the LPA of 692.1 mm for the aforementioned period.

With rains continuing over many parts of the region, inflows into key dams also remain high. The water level recorded on Tuesday morning at Pong Dam on the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh was 1,393.5 ft, three-and-a-half feet above the maximum permissible level. For over a month, the level at Pong has remained above the upper limit of 1,390 ft due to heavy rains in the dam’s catchment area.

Inflow at Pong on Tuesday morning was 1,30,344 cusecs, while the outflow was 55,020 cusecs. The mean outflow in September during the past 10 years ranged between 9,622 cusecs and 14,852 cusecs, according to information available with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).