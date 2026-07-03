Monsoon covers most of northern region; Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains

Barring a small area in their western-most parts, the Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire region, with the state of Punjab and Haryana receiving above normal rainfall over the past three days.

Advertisement

The northern limit of the monsoon now passes over Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bathinda, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 3.

Advertisement

Widespread to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till July 8 and isolated rainfall over these areas on July 9, for which IMD has issued a yellow alert.

Advertisement

A map released by IMD on Friday shows that only parts of Fazilka and Muktsar districts in Punjab and Sirsa and Fatehabad districts in Haryana in this region remain to be covered. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into the remaining areas.

The Monsoon had hit the eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana on July 1 and since then, rains have been above the long period average (LPA) by 89 per cent in Punjab and by 17 per cent in Haryana. The seasonal rains from June 1 till July 3, however, have been deficient by 21 per cent in Punjab and 35 per cent in Haryana, IMD data shows.

Advertisement

In July so far, Punjab has received 23 mm rain against the LPA of 12.2 mm for this period. Monsoon has been above the LPA in 11 districts of the state and below the LPA in 10 districts, while Fazilka is the only district not to have received any rain this month. The wettest districts so far have been Faridkot with 80.2 mm rain, Ludhiana with 49.5 mm and Moga with 43.8 mm.

Haryana has received 11.9 mm rain this month against the LPA of 10.1 mm, with the Monsoon being the LPA in 11 districts and below the LPA in 10 districts. Sirsa has remained dry this month so far. The wettest districts in the state during the past three days have been Yanunanagar with 23.6 mm, Ambala with 17.7 mm and Panchkula with 16.5 mm rain

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 9. The IMD has also said that very heavy rainfall is also possible over a few places in these states during this period.