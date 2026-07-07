Monsoon deficit at minus 12% despite delayed onset, IMD tells PMO

Despite a delayed monsoon in several parts of India, the overall rain deficit as of today stands at -12%, IMD told a high-level review meeting on the possible impact of a weak or delayed monsoon. The meeting was conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The meeting examined the potential impact of El Niño on agriculture and other sectors. It was chaired by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

At the outset, IMD officials presented the overall rainfall situation for June and up to July 7. The Director General of Meteorology updated the PMO on monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Niño.

Advertisement

“There was a delay of about 10 days in the onset of monsoon in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. However, with rainfall till July 7, 2026, the all-India deficit has reduced to -12%. The first week of July has recorded above-normal rainfall,” IMD said.

“Weak to moderate El Niño conditions are expected in July and August. The situation is being continuously monitored as July receives more than 30% of the monsoon season’s rainfall. It was also mentioned that an El Niño year may not necessarily lead to below-normal rainfall,” IMD added. Secretaries of 15 ministries attended the meeting. There was a special focus on agriculture.

Advertisement

The Agriculture Secretary made a detailed presentation on preparedness for the possible impact of El Niño during the kharif season. Weekly meetings of the Crop Weather Watch Group are being held with states to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, and emerging pest and disease situations to enable timely decision-making and contingency response.

District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated for 262 vulnerable districts. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for “Managing El Niño Risks in Indian Agriculture” have been issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the districts.

It was also highlighted that foodgrain production has been maintained over the years despite deficient rainfall due to climate-resilient varieties and technologies.