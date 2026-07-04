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Home / India / Monsoon session of Parliament from July 20 to August 13; key bills lined up

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 20 to August 13; key bills lined up

The government is keen on piloting the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the session

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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On the recommendation of the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. File
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The monsoon session of Parliament will be held between July 20 and August 13, with key bills lined up for passage.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today said that, on the recommendation of the Government of India, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026.

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“The session will commence on July 20, 2026, and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion, and decisions on issues of national importance,” he said.

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The government is keen on piloting the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the session.

The first provides for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers from office if they are unable to secure bail in serious offences after thirty consecutive days of detention.

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The second seeks to link delimitation with 33 per cent women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

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