DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12

Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12

Announcement comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:46 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members in the Lok Sabha. PTI file
Advertisement

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters here.

The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Under the rules, all issue can be discussed during the Monsoon session, the Minister said responding to a question on the opposition's demand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts