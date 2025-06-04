Monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12
Announcement comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor
The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters here.
The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.
Under the rules, all issue can be discussed during the Monsoon session, the Minister said responding to a question on the opposition's demand.
