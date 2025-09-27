Monsoon withdraws completely from northwest India, water levels in key dams recede

The southwest monsoon has withdrawn completely from northwest India, leaving behind unprecedented inflows in crucial dams and causing devastating floods across the region this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon withdrew from the entire Western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, on September 26. The withdrawal line now passes through Veraval, Bharuch, Ujjain, Jhansi and Shahjahanpur.

Punjab recorded a cumulative rain of 621.4 mm from June 1 till September 26, a surplus of 42 per cent against the long-period average (LPA) of 436.4 mm. Haryana saw 568.4 mm of rain during this period, 34 per cent above its LPA of 424.1 mm. Himachal Pradesh received 1,022.8 mm of rain, 40 per cent above its LPA of 729.5 mm.

However, in 2024, the monsoon was deficient by 28 per cent in Punjab, five per cent in Haryana, and 18 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, according to IMD data.

Heavy rains this season had also resulted in record inflows into the Pong Dam reservoir on the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh. Peak inflows reached 2.2 lakh cusecs, raising the water level more than five feet above the maximum permissible limit of 1,390 feet. The dam’s flood gates maintained a discharge of one lakh cusecs for many days to manage the high inflows.

As of September 27, the Pong Dam water level stood at 1,390.26 feet, with an inflow of 17,291 cusecs and an outflow of 24,823 cusecs, according to the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

At the Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River in Himachal Pradesh, water levels remained stable, maintained about two feet below the upper permissible limit of 1,680 feet. The level has further been reduced to 1,674.70 feet as on September 27, with an inflow of 41,334 cusecs and an outflow of 32,000 cusecs.

The IMD forecast predicts dry weather will prevail over the region till October 3. No rain is expected in Punjab and Haryana, although there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in Haryana on October 1.