Home / India / Montu Patel pharmacy case: Congress accuses CBI of weakening case, asks PM Modi to expel him from BJP

Patel is accused of bribery and irregularities surrounding the recognition of pharmacy colleges across multiple states, particularly Maharashtra
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:22 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
The Congress on Friday accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of not presenting adequate evidences and facts in the alleged corruption case against President of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Montu Patel before the court with the aim of weakening the case, since he is linked to the BJP.

Patel is accused of bribery and irregularities surrounding the recognition of pharmacy colleges across multiple states, particularly Maharashtra. He is accused of abusing his power to grant illegal approvals to pharmacy colleges, compromising educational standards for personal gain.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, while addressing reporters here today, said it has become clear that under the cover of the BJP, criminals are being shielded.

"Montu Singh is involved in irregularities. He is involved in a scam of over Rs 5,000 crore. There is ample evidence in the case. However, what is being presented as evidence before the court seems inadequate and a deliberate attempt by the CBI to weaken the case and get him interim protection," said Gohil.

He also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case, saying the PM always reiterates that he won't tolerate corruption.

"Modiji says na khata hoon, na khane doonga. So why don't you first remove him from the BJP," said Gohil.

He added it took over two years to get FIR registered in the case, while terming it as an attempt of the authorities to shield Patel.

He also urged the PM to expel Patel from the BJP.

On July 3, the CBI raided Patel's house in Gujarat, following months of surveillance and complaints against him.

Investigators have revealed that fake inward numbers, backdated entries, and tampered files in the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) system were allegedly used to get Patel and his associates elevated to senior posts within the PCI. These manipulations are believed to have helped Patel build a powerful internal network to protect corrupt practices.

