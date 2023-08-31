Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on the Chandrayaan-3 Lander has recorded vibrations occurring due to the movements of Rover and other payloads.

"Additionally, seemingly a 'natural event' was also recorded on August 26. The source of this event is currently under investigation," ISRO said in a release.









-- the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon --

pic.twitter.com/Sjd5K14hPl — ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023

It comprises a cluster of six high-sensitivity accelerometers, which are indigenously fabricated using the Silicon Micromachining process.

The core sensing element consists of a spring-mass system with comb-structured electrodes. External vibrations lead to a deflection of the spring, resulting in a change in capacitance which is converted into voltage.

“ILSA’s primary objective is to measure ground vibrations generated by natural quakes, impacts, and artificial events. The vibrations recorded during Pragyan rover’s navigation on August 25 are depicted in the figure. Additionally, an event, seemingly natural, recorded on August 26, 2023, is also shown. The source of this event is currently under investigation,” ISRO added.

