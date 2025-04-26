More than 450 illegal immigrants detained during crackdown in Ahmedabad

More than 450 immigrants, most of them from Bangladesh, allegedly residing illegally in Ahmedabad, were detained after a combing operation in different parts of the city on Saturday, police said.

The police carried out a combing operation in different localities in the wee hours of the day and rounded up foreign immigrants who were residing in the city illegally, said Ajit Rajian, Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch.

“More than 450 illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, have been detained and are being interrogated. If found without valid documents, they will be deported,” he said.

Advertisement

Rajian said the operation was carried out jointly by the Ahmedabad crime branch, special operations group, economic offences wing, and police personnel from Zone 6 and police headquarters.

He said the detainees have been kept at Kankaria football ground for further action.