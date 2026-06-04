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Home / India / Mortal remains of MP man killed in Kuwait airport attack to arrive in India on Friday: MEA

Mortal remains of MP man killed in Kuwait airport attack to arrive in India on Friday: MEA

MEA says 13 Indian nationals have been injured in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:25 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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A CCTV footage shows a car leaving a parking lot as fire and smoke rise following a strike on Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City, Kuwait, June 3, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. Photo: Civil Aviation Kuwait/handout via Reuters
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A day after an Indian national was killed in an attack on the Kuwait International Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian mission is in touch with the family of the deceased and his mortal remains are expected to arrive in India on June 5.

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Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, during an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on the current West Asia situation, also said that 13 Indian nationals have been injured in this attack and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait.

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"Yesterday, in an attack on the Kuwait International Airport, an Indian national unfortunately lost his life. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," Mahajan told reporters.

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"Our mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family and is coordinating closely with the local authorities. His mortal remains are expected to arrive in India tomorrow. Thirteen Indian nationals have also been injured in the attack, and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait. Our mission is extending all assistance to the injured and is in close touch with the local authorities," he added.

The attack on Wednesday came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

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Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant on March 30.

Mahajan said the MEA continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and the West Asia region.

"Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns," he said.

The MEA official further said Iran's airspace is partially open.

"We have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urge those already there to leave with our embassy's support. So far, our embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,557 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes," Mahajan said.

Israel's airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India, he added.

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