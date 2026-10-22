Amid the row over his picture exhibition, Raihan Vadra, visual artist and son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said on Thursday that most art is political and an art institution should not say that political content is not allowed.

Raihan Vadra said he was irked by the Bikaner House administration removing several of his artistic pictures on the pretext that they were "political" but more so as it also removed a picture of the national flag in his absence.

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Vadra said the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of his pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition.

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"My show, 'No Idea Is Final', was supposed to start at 7 pm yesterday at Bikaner House. Twenty-four hours before the opening, I was approached by the Bikaner House management and told that some of the pictures might be objectionable or against their policy. I said that I did not believe they are, but I am happy to discuss the matter and asked them to get back to me in writing as to what are the objections," he told PTI Videos.

"I did not hear from them till 11 am next day when their team came, saw the exhibit and left, they even complimented me on some of the photographs. Then, around 12.30 pm, we received a call from the deputy resident commissioner saying that you have to remove 70 of the 105 photographs in the exhibition because they are against the policy," he said.

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Vadra said he asked the administration to give him in writing what the objections were.

The principal resident commissioner then came and explained that in the context of the protests and everything happening in Delhi, the artwork was political, and he had to remove the said photographs, according to Vadra.

He said despite his team removing some photographs, officials came back to inspect the exhibition and insisted that all the "objectionable" pictures be removed, otherwise the show would be cancelled.

"So, we took them down except two photographs of the Indian flag which also they asked me to remove. I said, 'But they are just pictures of the Indian flag. I do not think there is anything in your policy that says photographs of the Indian flag have to be removed'. At that point, I firmly told them to put their demand in writing if they wanted me to remove the photographs of the Indian flag," Vadra said.

They did not send anything in writing, he said.

"They left one photograph in place, but while I was at home changing for the opening, they removed the other photograph of the Indian flag themselves. I have a video of them doing that," he said.

Vadra said he told the administration that an art institution should not have such a policy.

"I mean, most art is political, right? You cannot function as an artistic institution and then say that political content is not allowed," he said.

The Bikaner House Society on Thursday said it had sought the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition after finding them inconsistent with its policy, adding that the remaining pictures continued to be displayed.

In a statement, the society said it is a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture, and that exhibitions and associated activities must comply with the Bikaner House Management Society Policy.

Raihan's father Robert Vadra said he was proud of his son for the hard work he put in.