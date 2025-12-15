DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Mother and son killed in hit-and-run accident in UP’s Barabanki

Mother and son killed in hit-and-run accident in UP’s Barabanki

Speeding unidentified vehicle crashes into car on Lucknow - Gonda highway; wife critically injured

article_Author
PTI
Barabanki (UP), Updated At : 02:55 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

A 50-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were killed after their car was hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle in Barabanki on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The man’s wife suffered severe injuries in the incident, which occurred in the morning on the Lucknow - Gonda National Highway near Birouli village. Police said the impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged and veered off the road.

Advertisement

According to officials, the bodies of the deceased were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated using a gas cutter.

Advertisement

Station House Officer Amit Pratap Singh said the victims were travelling from Lucknow to their home in Shravasti. The deceased were identified as Santosh Kumar Mishra and his mother, Shanti Devi. Another woman, identified as Santoshi Devi (48), sustained serious injuries and was referred to a hospital. The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical, he added.

The accident led to a long traffic jam on the Lucknow-Gonda highway, which was cleared after police intervention, officials said. Police said efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle with the help of CCTV footage.

Advertisement

The family of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been sent to the district headquarters mortuary for post-mortem examination, police added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts