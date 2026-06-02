Mother Dairy to sell cow milk in biodegradable packs, from June 5

Every morning, millions of Indian households cut open a milk pouch, pour the milk into a vessel and toss the empty packet away. By the next day, another pouch arrives. It is a routine so ordinary that few stop to think about its environmental cost.

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The numbers are staggering. India is estimated to discard 100-120 million plastic milk pouches every day, adding up to nearly 36.5-43.8 billion pouches annually. With each pouch weighing around 4-5 grams, the country generates more than 150,000-200,000 tonnes of milk-pouch plastic waste every year.

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Against this backdrop, Mother Dairy on Tuesday unveiled what it calls India’s first naturally degradable milk pouch in soil, a packaging innovation that could offer a new solution to one of the dairy sector’s biggest sustainability challenges.

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Starting June 5, World Environment Day, the company will roll out the new pouch for its popular Cow Milk variant across Delhi-NCR.

Unlike conventional milk packets that can persist in the environment for decades, the new packaging has been designed to transform into a bioavailable wax-like substance that is naturally broken down by microbes present in the soil. According to the company, the pouch can degrade within a few years without leaving behind microplastics or toxic residues.

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Mother Dairy Chairman Dr Meenesh Shah described the innovation as a significant milestone for a country that is already the world’s largest milk producer.

He said the challenge was to improve the environmental profile of milk packaging without compromising affordability, distribution efficiency or consumer convenience.

The company said consumers will not have to change how they store, handle or dispose of the pouch. Milk quality, taste and shelf life will remain unchanged, while prices will not increase because of the new packaging.

According to Mother Dairy Managing Director Jayatheertha Chary, the breakthrough is the result of more than four years of research. While the pouches will continue to be recyclable, their ability to naturally degrade if they escape the recycling chain could help tackle the growing problem of “fugitive plastic” littering the environment.

For a country where milk pouches remain the most affordable and widely used packaging format, the innovation could mark a small but significant step towards reducing plastic waste, one morning milk delivery at a time.