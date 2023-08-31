‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition to greet leaders at Delhi summit venue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

A special exhibition on Indian democratic traditions will greet G20 leaders at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, to acquaint them with India’s uniqueness.

“India: The Mother of Democracy” exhibition was in its final stages, the ninth review of summit preparations chaired by Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra was told on Wednesday.

The exhibition comes at a time when Western think tanks have been downgrading India in global democracy rankings. Sweden’s Varieties of Democracy Institute, the Economist Intelligence Unit and the US think tank Freedom House have in recent times rated India poorly on democracy.

The exhibition will capture the journey of Indian democratic traditions from the Vedic times. The sacred Vedas speak of political power being exercised by broad-based consultative bodies. There are also many historical references to republic states in ancient India, where the rulers were not hereditary. All this will be showcased along with modern India’s governance tools that are democratising service delivery.

India is the mother of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly stressed. In his address at the Second Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden, PM Modi had said, “The idea of elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India, long before the rest of the world. In our ancient epic, the Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as choosing their own leader.” A G20 India Mobile App has also been readied for the first time, which is available for download both on Android and iOS, an official PMO statement said.

#Democracy