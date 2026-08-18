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Home / India / Mother-son duo arrested in Telangana for murders, robberies

Mother-son duo arrested in Telangana for murders, robberies

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ANI
Siddipet (Telangana), Updated At : 10:14 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The Siddipet police in Telangana have cracked a series of murder and robbery cases with the arrest of a mother-son duo allegedly involved in targeting women living alone for gold and cash.

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Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal said Chakali Rajitha, 38, wife of Dubbayya and a resident of Bhoompally village, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, while her minor son was sent to a Juvenile Home.

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The investigation began after police recovered a partially burnt, unidentified woman's body from agricultural fields on the outskirts of Ramakkapeta on August 8. The victim was later identified as Athikam Vijaya, 45, a resident of Bhoompally.

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According to police, Rajitha and her son allegedly strangled Vijaya at their grocery shop before transporting her body on a moped. They allegedly poured petrol over the body and set it on fire.

"During the investigation, we were able to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the crime to the accused. The mother-son duo allegedly targeted women after monitoring their movements, assets and personal disputes," Commissioner Rashmi Perumal said.

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Investigators also linked the accused to the murder of Kunta Rekha on May 28. Her body was found in a burnt condition in the Achamayyapalli forest area.

Police further suspect the duo's involvement in the robbery of a five-tola gold mangalsutra from a woman identified as Annapurna in June 2025.

The police seized property worth around Rs 10 lakh during the investigation. The seized items include 5.61 tolas of gold, 53 tolas of silver, Rs 1.03 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and the moped allegedly used in the crimes.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that they identified potential victims by observing their movements, assets and personal disputes. The police also said the accused watched crime-based web series while planning the offences.

The Commissioner appealed to residents to strengthen security measures, particularly by installing CCTV cameras.

"We are appealing to people to install CCTV cameras to help control crime and strengthen security measures," Rashmi Perumal said.

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