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Home / India / Mountain bookings up 76 per cent in June as urban Indians flock to hills: Report

Mountain bookings up 76 per cent in June as urban Indians flock to hills: Report

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:21 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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As June brought rising temperatures and mid-year travel opportunities across the country, bookings at properties in Shimla surged "76 per cent" year-on-year, reflecting a growing preference among Indians for mountain getaways, according to data released by hospitality and backpacker hostel chain Zostel.

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The company also reported nearly "95 per cent growth" in footfall across destinations such as Srinagar, Tirthan Valley and Gangtok compared to the same period last year, highlighting a broader shift towards mountain travel during the month.

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Overall mountain bookings across the Zostel network rose between "seven and nine per cent" year-on-year, with nearly "48 per cent" of travellers making their bookings within three days of departure.

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The findings also suggested a growing preference for spontaneous travel, with the 72-hour booking window emerging as the dominant booking pattern.

"The traditional planning cycle built around early-bird rates and advance consideration is being bypassed by a traveller who has already made up their mind and is comfortable making significant travel decisions on very short notice," Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zostel and Zo world, said in a statement.

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The trend was visible beyond Zostel's network as well, with hotels reporting higher occupancy levels during the April-June period.

Hospitality players such as WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas Resort & Spa in Kasauli said occupancy levels typically rise by "15-18 per cent" during these months.

The Zostel report also highlighted a shift in destination preferences, with travellers increasingly exploring lesser-known mountain locations.

While Shimla remained the most-booked destination, places such as Dobhi, Rajgundha and Kareri recorded some of the strongest footfall growth this season, driven largely by organic demand and peer recommendations.

Alongside these emerging destinations, Srinagar, Tirthan Valley and Gangtok attracted travellers from major cities including Bengaluru and Mumbai, reflecting a growing willingness to travel longer distances for mountain experiences.

The data further points to changing traveller demographics, with non-metro visitors accounting for "67 per cent" of mountain footfall at Zostel properties this June, up from "65 per cent" a year ago.

Among the leading source markets were Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, although the company noted that demand from tier-II and tier-III cities is growing at a faster pace.

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