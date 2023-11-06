 MoUs worth about Rs 30,200 crore signed during Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit in Mumbai : The Tribune India

  • India
  • MoUs worth about Rs 30,200 crore signed during Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit in Mumbai

MoUs worth about Rs 30,200 crore signed during Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit in Mumbai

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in Mumbai Roadshow

MoUs worth about Rs 30,200 crore signed during Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit in Mumbai

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the road show organised for the Global Investor Summit in Mumbai on Monday.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

MoUs worth Rs 30200 crore were signed in Mumbai Road Show between the Uttarakhand government and industrial groups from different sectors excited to invest in the state.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, so far, 4 international road shows have been held outside the country in London, Birmingham, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, while the state government has conducted road shows across the country in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

On September 14 and October 4, the Dhami government has signed an investment agreement of Rs 26575 crore in Delhi, on 26 and 27 September, Rs 12500 crore in Britain, on 17 and 18 October, Rs 15475 crore in UAE. Apart from this, investment proposal agreements worth Rs 10150 crore have been signed in Chennai on 26 October, Rs 4600 crore in Bengaluru on 28 October and Rs 24000 crore in Ahmedabad on 1 November. Now MoUs worth Rs 30200 crore have been signed in Mumbai Road Show.

So far, the investors with whom investment MoUs have been signed by the state government mainly include tourism hospitality sector, AYUSH wellness sector, manufacturing sector, pharma sector, food processing, real estate-infra, pumped storage sector, green and renewable energy and automobile sector.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the road show organized for the Global Investor Summit in Mumbai on Monday.During this, the Chief Minister held a meeting with major industrial groups of the country and discussed the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami also invited all the investors for the Global Investment Summit to be held on 8-9 December.

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai is not only the economic capital of the country but it is also a major part of the unique story of India’s development. While Mumbai is the economic capital of the country, Uttarakhand is the spiritual capital of the country, hence mutual coordination and partnership between these two is very important. He said that Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Uttarakhand complement each other. The Chief Minister said that while modern technology and managerial skills are necessary for the development of any nation, spiritual strength and peace are also very important. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has also set a target of doubling its GSDP in the next 5 years, in this sequence Strong Uttarakhand Mission has been started. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held on December 8-9 is also a special part of this mission.

The Chief Minister said that if investment in the industrial sector increases in Uttarakhand, then the increase in employment opportunities will be sustainable. He said that till now investment proposals worth more than Rs. 1 lakh crore have been received from ROAD, which proves that entrepreneurs not only from the country but also from abroad are excited to invest in Uttarakhand. He said that the state government has made unprecedented progress in the field of Ease of Doing Business in the State by adopting the core principles of Simplification, Resolution and Satisfaction, along with the formula of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation for effective administration given by the Honorable Prime Minister in 2015. The government is trying to assimilate the same.

The Chief Minister said the system of single window system for approvals like licenses etc. has been improved in the state and a one stop shop system has also been started for all the approvals required for establishment and operation of business. Addressing the investors, the Chief Minister said that the industrial groups will not face any kind of problem in setting up their industries in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that many new policies have been made by the government. To create investor friendly policies in a strong policy framework, many policies have been simplified.

#Mumbai #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake objectionable video goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court

3
Punjab

Punjab cabinet okays Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme

4
Amritsar

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

5
India

Sacked driver of Karnataka government officer strangled, slit her throat; arrested

6
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

7
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

9
Punjab

5 die in road accident in Punjab's Moga

10
India

MoD to contest scores of disability pension cases

Don't Miss

View All
Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Top News

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinian death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000

Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinian death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000

The figures mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become...

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

No physical classes in City schools, barring classes 10 and ...

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Chief Justices of Delhi, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs as Supreme Court judges

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Chief Justices of Delhi, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs as Supreme Court judges

These elevations will take the working strength of Supreme C...

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast

The incident occurred around 4 pm in in Kanker district

5.6 magnitude quake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

The National Centre for Seismology says epicentre for the qu...


Cities

View All

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

EC extends date for revising electoral rolls for MC polls

Now, direct flights from Australia, New Zealand to holy city Amritsar

SAD leader asks AAP to explain Arvind Kejriwal's stand on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal

Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

75% complaints received on WhatsApp number resolved by civic body

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on weather, stubble burning

Weeks after fire at Nehru Hospital, PGI floats tender to replace UPS systems

Gurmukhi text on signboards in Chandigarh needs a spellcheck

Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, Pawan Kumar Bansal urges Chandigarh Administration

4 assailants shoot at vehicle dealer on Panchkula highway

Odd-even rule back in Delhi from November 13-20 to combat air pollution

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Aussie leader of opposition at Bangla Sahib

Pollution crisis: No physical classes in Delhi schools, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10

SC sets up selection panel for appointment of members to Delhi power regulator

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust, fined for deficiency in service

Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Jalandhar administration to honour farmers for not burning straw

10 budding shuttlers romp home

Open House: What steps should be taken to ensure implementation of cracker ban window in letter & spirit?

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits

Open House: With stubble burning cases on rise, what should be done to check pollution levels in Ludhiana district?

Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Yadavindra Public School celebrates 75th sports day