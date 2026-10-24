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Home / India / Movement against SIR to continue: CJP leaders

Movement against SIR to continue: CJP leaders

Das, Ranka appear before SEM court | Next hearing on Nov 17

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka leave the SEC Court at Mandir Marg police station after a hearing in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Friday said their movement against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would continue, with Das asserting that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would have to resign.

The remarks came after the two leaders appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court and were asked to appear again on November 17, with verification of Das’s present address remaining pending.

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The hearing, which began at 4 pm at the Mandir Marg police station, largely centred on verification of the addresses and documents submitted by the two leaders and their sureties. No serious concern was raised during the hearing and there was no mention of protests by either side.

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SEM judge Ritu Raj asked Das to produce proof of his current residence in Greater Kailash, Delhi. When asked whether he had the rent agreement, Das said, “I can produce and verify it. Maybe it is either with agent or owner, I need to check that. But, it is not with me. However, I will make sure to produce it.”

The court also indicated that the investigating officer could verify the address. The verification of Ranka’s address was completed, as was that of her wife, who is also her surety. The verification of the sureties’ documents and the addresses of both CJP leaders was the main focus of the proceedings. Both parties during the hearing stressed Diwali holidays and hence gave a suitable date agreed to both parties.

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The court ordered further verification of Das’s present address and fixed November 17 as the next date of appearance. The proceedings came as the two CJP leaders continued to project their return to political activity. “The movement will continue,” Das and Ranka said.

Other CJP leaders, including Ratna Singh, Aafreen Nawaz, Ajinkya Shinde and Vijay Mallangi, were present during the hearing. After the proceedings, Ranka left for Delhi airport with her wife, while Das left with Singh.

Nawaz, the CJP’s national secretary, said, “We are happy that we all would get to sit and work further on our future strategy and everyone got time to celebrate Diwali too.”

Speaking to The Tribune about the party’s future course, Das said, “We will evolve ourselves with time, we are new but we are effective. And people know this and they're seeing what's happening.” Das did not react to the proceedings of Friday’s hearing.

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