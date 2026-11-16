Mozambique-born Indian woman finally gets passport after 3 rejections, legal battle

Twenty-six years after her Indian parents fled flood-ravaged Mozambique carrying an unregistered newborn in their arms, Dolly Vadalia has finally received an Indian passport, ending a citizenship struggle that kept her separated from her husband, who is employed in Canada.

After three failed attempts and a long legal battle, Dolly received her passport on November 11 following a Union Home Ministry memorandum declaring her an Indian citizen, her brother-in-law Ronak Vadalia told PTI on Monday. Dolly was born on February 18, 2000, in Xai-Xai, Mozambique, and was evacuated with her Indian parents when she was just 18 to 20 days old after a tropical cyclone caused massive floods in the country. They returned to India and settled in their hometown in Rajkot.

In 2023, she married Khilankumar Vadalia, a Rajkot resident working in Canada. Her three previous passport applications in 2023 and 2025 were rejected as she failed to establish her Indian citizenship before the authorities, who sought documentary proof such as cancellation of her emergency certificate or consular registration of birth. Ronak attributed the resolution of the complex legal deadlock to Lok Sabha MPs Ramesh Dhaduk and Parshottam Rupala, who forwarded her case to the Rajkot Collectorate, the Gandhinagar Secretariat, the MHA and the External Affairs Ministry.

When the matter was referred to the External Affairs Ministry, it sought inputs from the MHA, which reiterated in October last year that under Section 4(1)(b) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, births abroad must be registered at an Indian consulate within one year to claim citizenship by descent, he said, noting that although Dolly possessed an Aadhaar card, it was not enough to acquire a passport.

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Approaching the High Commission of Mozambique offered no relief either, as officials informed her that there was no procedure for cancelling the emergency certificate and clarified that she was not a Mozambican citizen, Ronak said. On April 30 this year, a single bench of the Gujarat High Court observed that Dolly's parents had not followed the mandatory registration procedure at birth, noting that she was neither an Indian citizen by birth nor by descent under Sections 3 and 4 of the Act. "The court advised us to apply for citizenship; however, we could not file an application initially because we lacked a valid passport - a mandatory requirement for the process," Ronak said, explaining why she subsequently moved a division bench.

"We were summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, where we explained that due to the natural calamity, her birth could not be registered in Mozambique at the time. Registering a birth after a one-year delay requires permission from the central government," he added. Following a background check and verification, the Indian Embassy in Mozambique and the MHA issued a memorandum, Ronak said. "Based on this, Dolly's birth was registered with the Indian High Commission in Maputo, Mozambique, in November. Using that certificate, we applied for a passport, which we finally received last week," he said.