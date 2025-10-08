DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / MP cough syrup toll 20; court-monitored CBI probe sought

MP cough syrup toll 20; court-monitored CBI probe sought

20 children died, two of them in the past 24 hours, while undergoing treatment for kidney failure after having Coldrif cough syrup

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An official with the bottles of Coldrif cough syrup after a raid in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. PTI
Advertisement

The death toll due to the alleged consumption of a contaminated cough syrup has increased to 20 in Madhya Pradesh even as a PIL in the SC has sought a court-monitored CBI probe into matter.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday said a total of 20 children from the state had died, two of them in the past 24 hours, while undergoing treatment for kidney failure after having Coldrif cough syrup.

Advertisement

Earlier, the state government had confirmed the death of 16 children from Chhindwara who had allegedly consumed Coldrif, samples of which were found to have toxic contents.

Advertisement

Shukla said, “So far, 20 children from Madhya Pradesh have died while undergoing treatment...Two of them died in the past 24 hours.” Describing the fatalities as extremely tragic, he said the government would extend all possible help to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, demanded systemic reforms in drug safety mechanisms and the constitution of a national judicial commission or expert committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to identify the regulatory failures that allowed substandard medicines to reach the market.

Advertisement

Tiwari urged the top court to transfer all FIRs and investigations with regard to the death of children allegedly caused by toxic cough syrups across states to the CBI for a thorough probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to ensure fairness and uniformity.

Separate state-level investigations have led to fragmented accountability, enabling repeated lapses that allow hazardous formulations to reach the market, he submitted.

The petition, which came amid reports of the death of children from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after they allegedly consumed a cough syrup produced by a particular company, urged the court to mandate toxicological testing of all suspect products through NABL-accredited laboratories before any further sale or export was permitted.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts