MP country’s corruption capital: Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed Madhya Pradesh was the country’s “corruption capital” and accused the BJP government in the state of indulging in rampant “corruption”.

Addressing a rally in MP’s Neemuch district, he referred to the video purportedly showing the son of a union minister and a “middleman” talking about several crore rupees. He said BJP MLAs and ministers of MP were also not less corrupt.

