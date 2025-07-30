DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / MP High Court upholds life term of ex-chemistry professor for murdering her doctor husband by electrocution

MP High Court upholds life term of ex-chemistry professor for murdering her doctor husband by electrocution

Mamta's husband, Dr Neeraj Pathak, died on April 29, 2021, at his house in Loknathpuram Colony with electric burn marks detected on his body
article_Author
PTI
Jabalpur, Updated At : 10:22 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the life imprisonment of former chemistry professor Mamta Pathak, who had argued her case using scientific knowledge, for murdering her doctor husband by electrocution in Chhatarpur district in 2021.

Advertisement

A division bench of Justices Vivek Agarwal and Devnarayan Mishra on Tuesday upheld the life imprisonment handed down by the Chhatarpur court.

Mamta's husband, Dr Neeraj Pathak, died on April 29, 2021, at his house in Loknathpuram Colony with electric burn marks detected on his body.

Advertisement

He was posted in the Chhatarpur District Hospital.

The high court said the entire chain of circumstances indicates that the wife first made the husband unconscious by giving him sedatives and later killed him by electrocution.

Advertisement

The division bench, while cancelling the temporary suspension of the sentence earlier, directed the accused to immediately surrender in the trial court to serve the remainder of the imprisonment.

In April this year, the high court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of all the parties.

The prosecution said Mamta had come to live with her husband only 10 months before his death and was present in the house at the time of the incident.

According to the high court, no other person came from outside on the day of the incident, the prosecution said.

The relationship between the couple was strained as she would often argue about her husband's affair with a woman.

Before noon on the day of the incident, Dr Neeraj called one of his relatives, claiming that his wife was torturing him, not giving him food and kept him locked in the bathroom. He also talked about the head injury.

After this, the relative contacted the police and the doctor was rescued from the bathroom.

The relative gave the recording of this conversation to the police and also recorded a statement in court.

A court in Chhatarpur convicted Mamta based on the circumstantial evidence and sentenced her to life imprisonment. But she filed an appeal in the high court against the verdict.

While presenting her case in the high court in April this year, the former chemistry professor argued that the cause of the death in the post-mortem report was stated to be electric shock.

The burn marks found on the body of the deceased were of both types - electric and thermal, but their technical investigation was not done, she told the court.

Safety equipment like MCB and RCCB were installed in the house, due to which death due to a short circuit or current was not possible. Despite this, neither the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team nor any electrical expert was sent to the house to investigate, she argued in the court.

During the initial hearing, she argued the case on her own, but later her lawyers presented her side in the court.

In its 97-page order, the division bench upheld her life imprisonment, saying the entire chain of circumstantial evidence was interconnected.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts