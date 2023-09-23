MP includes unmarried women above 21 years of age in 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Jabalpur, September 23
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that unmarried women above 21 years of age will get Rs 1,250 per month as aid under his government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana.
He was addressing a rally in Ranji area here as part of the BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra', a mass-contact programme. Assembly polls are due in MP by the end of the year.
“Unmarried women above the age of 21 will get the benefit of Ladli Behna Yojana,” he said, adding the aid under the scheme, which benefits around 1.32 crore women, will be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 per month.
Earlier, addressing a rally in Jabalpur West, Chouhan said women are going to get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and assembly under the women's reservation bill passed by Parliament.
He said there is already a 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India many weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Blinken
Says the US has engaged directly with the Indian government ...
Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert
Canada’s trade and ability to be a part of Indo-Pacific and ...
Patron to most proscribed terrorist entities must take credible action against 26/11 perpetrators: India tells Pakistan at UN
Pakistan needs to take three-fold action for there to be pea...
Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks the courts are not doing their job, i...