MP includes unmarried women above 21 years of age in 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

PTI

Jabalpur, September 23

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that unmarried women above 21 years of age will get Rs 1,250 per month as aid under his government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana.

He was addressing a rally in Ranji area here as part of the BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra', a mass-contact programme. Assembly polls are due in MP by the end of the year.

“Unmarried women above the age of 21 will get the benefit of Ladli Behna Yojana,” he said, adding the aid under the scheme, which benefits around 1.32 crore women, will be gradually increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Jabalpur West, Chouhan said women are going to get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and assembly under the women's reservation bill passed by Parliament.

He said there is already a 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies in the state.

#Madhya Pradesh