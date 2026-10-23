MP seeks Centre’s intervention amid Jamia students’ hunger strike

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has urged Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to intervene in the ongoing agitation at Jamia Millia Islamia, seeking the restoration of the university’s students’ union through free and fair elections.

In a letter dated October 21, Brittas expressed concern over the indefinite hunger strike launched by students on October 12, demanding the resumption of elections and restoration of the students’ union.

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Brittas urged Joshi to take up the matter with the university administration, initiate urgent steps to restore the students’ union through free and fair elections, and ensure the expeditious resolution of students’ outstanding grievances.