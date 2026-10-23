DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / MP seeks Centre’s intervention amid Jamia students’ hunger strike

MP seeks Centre’s intervention amid Jamia students’ hunger strike

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:40 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jamia Millia Islamia University. File.
Advertisement

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has urged Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to intervene in the ongoing agitation at Jamia Millia Islamia, seeking the restoration of the university’s students’ union through free and fair elections.

In a letter dated October 21, Brittas expressed concern over the indefinite hunger strike launched by students on October 12, demanding the resumption of elections and restoration of the students’ union.

Advertisement

Brittas urged Joshi to take up the matter with the university administration, initiate urgent steps to restore the students’ union through free and fair elections, and ensure the expeditious resolution of students’ outstanding grievances.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts