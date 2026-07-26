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Home / India / MP social media influencer booked over abusive reel against ex-Education Minister Pradhan

MP social media influencer booked over abusive reel against ex-Education Minister Pradhan

Several memes and posts targeting the government surfaced on social media amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination

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PTI
Niwari (MP), Updated At : 03:08 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A social media influencer in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district has landed in soup for allegedly posting an objectionable video on Instagram using abusive language against former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 296(a) (obscene act in any public place to the annoyance of others) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint lodged by a local BJP leader, an official said.

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Talking to PTI, Niwari Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) K K Pandey said BJP leader Kamlesh Chaurasia, in his complaint, alleged that Yashpal Soni, a social media influencer, uploaded a video on Instagram in which he used abusive language against Pradhan and the Delhi police, he said.

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The complainant demanded strict action against Soni, Pandey said, adding that a probe is under way in the case.

Several memes and posts targeting the government surfaced on social media over the last few weeks amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the Delhi police’s crackdown against protesters.

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Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday following weeks of agitations.

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