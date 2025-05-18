DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / MP teacher suspended for sharing video of Pakistani woman praying for safety of soldiers

MP teacher suspended for sharing video of Pakistani woman praying for safety of soldiers

The action came following a complaint from the Bajrang Dal and a directive from the Ashta Sub-Divisional Magistrate
article_Author
PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 07:37 PM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A government schoolteacher was placed under suspension in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh after she allegedly shared on social media a video of a Pakistani woman praying for the safety of soldiers of that country during Operation Sindoor, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Sehore District Education Officer Sanjay Singh Tomar said Shahnaz Parveen, a teacher in a government school in Mehatwara, some 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, had been suspended.

The action came following a complaint from the Bajrang Dal and a directive from the Ashta Sub-Divisional Magistrate, he said.

Advertisement

She shared a video with the caption ‘Allah, keep Pakistani soldiers safe’ on her Facebook account, he said, adding Parveen was suspended under a government letter (directive) prohibiting the posting and sharing of such items on social media.

He, however, did not elaborate on the rules. PTI

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper